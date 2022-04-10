Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 34,430 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 442.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

VOX opened at $117.97 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $109.94 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

