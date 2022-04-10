Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,803 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $95.99. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

