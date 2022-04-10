Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

