Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,205 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $28,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,945,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $258.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.14 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.54 and its 200 day moving average is $264.48.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.