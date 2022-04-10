Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 16,789 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,789 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 3M were worth $39,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.81. 2,790,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,478. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

