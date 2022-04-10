Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,463 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Exelon by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $50.13 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.