Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 293,192 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,192 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

