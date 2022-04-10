Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 935 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $65.24.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

