Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 939 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $239.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

