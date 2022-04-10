Financial Comparison: Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) versus Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus price target of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 3.97% 2.75% 0.70% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -61.52% 1.83%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.29 billion 5.51 $51.00 million $0.44 79.75 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Broadscale Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

