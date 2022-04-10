Financial Contrast: AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) & Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20% Leatt 17.35% 55.85% 34.48%

AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leatt has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AEA-Bridges Impact and Leatt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Leatt shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Leatt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Leatt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Leatt $72.48 million 2.16 $12.57 million $2.04 13.24

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Summary

Leatt beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Leatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

