FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

FinVolution Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FINV shares. UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 39,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 157,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

