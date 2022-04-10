FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.
FinVolution Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 39,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 157,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
