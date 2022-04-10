First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 351,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,036. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.49 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

