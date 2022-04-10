First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

