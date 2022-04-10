First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $298.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott C. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 198,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 709,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

