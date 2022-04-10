FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

FE opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

