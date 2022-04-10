Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.30. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 414 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.60% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

