Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $5.13 on Friday. Forian has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.
In other Forian news, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 6,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $45,604.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $38,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,429 shares of company stock valued at $204,581.
Forian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.
