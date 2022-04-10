Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. 1,322,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 1.23.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
