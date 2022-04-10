Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Position Lessened by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $166.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $168.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.56.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

