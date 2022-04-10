Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.