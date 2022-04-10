Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $9.21. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Frontline shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 62,807 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 10.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontline by 669.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

