Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

FTEK stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.