Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
FTEK stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
