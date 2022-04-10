FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). FuelCell Energy also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,104,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,850. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

