FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). FuelCell Energy also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,104,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,850. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
