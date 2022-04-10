FUTURAX (FTXT) Achieves Market Cap of $17,935.41

FUTURAX (FTXT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $17,935.41 and $1.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00292507 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006512 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $740.56 or 0.01715788 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

