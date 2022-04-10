FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Koninklijke DSM Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDSMY. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($182.42) to €155.00 ($170.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($212.09) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $43.82 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

