FY2022 EPS Estimates for WestRock Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of WRK opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.
About WestRock
WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.
