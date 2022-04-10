FY2023 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $10.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.33.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.56. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

