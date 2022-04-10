Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) PT Lowered to €4.00

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €4.50 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Gestamp Automoción from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

GMPUF opened at $5.45 on Friday. Gestamp Automoción has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

