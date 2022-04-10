Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 217,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

