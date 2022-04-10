Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 4%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.73 and last traded at $47.86. 3,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,391,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

