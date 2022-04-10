Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Shares Up 1.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. 102,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSV. TD Securities decreased their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

