GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.61.

GDRX opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -264.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after purchasing an additional 639,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

