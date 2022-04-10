GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.61.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.47.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after purchasing an additional 639,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,047,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

