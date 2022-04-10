Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) EVP Purchases $26,442.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth about $2,808,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 101.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 133,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth about $1,660,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

