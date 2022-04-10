Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $14.33 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,180.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.08 or 0.07621689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00263635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.10 or 0.00766787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00096994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.33 or 0.00561202 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.00391020 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

