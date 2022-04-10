Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,300 shares.The stock last traded at $34.75 and had previously closed at $34.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

