Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,935 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.41. The stock has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

