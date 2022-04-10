Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Down 2%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.14 and last traded at C$6.37. Approximately 10,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.81. The firm has a market cap of C$183.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

Haivision Systems ( TSE:HAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$27.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.3840998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

