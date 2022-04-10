Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,380 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Stephens upped their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.37.

HAL opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.