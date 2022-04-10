Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 670

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HBRIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

