Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $101.66 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $101.66 or 0.00238070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $68.51 million and $11.40 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011248 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000094 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 691,402 coins and its circulating supply is 673,942 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.