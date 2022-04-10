Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €194.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($228.57) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €220.88 ($242.72).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €187.05 ($205.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 45.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €201.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €192.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

