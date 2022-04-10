Hays plc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hays in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HAYPY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. Hays has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

