Head-To-Head Comparison: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) versus Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get NextNav alerts:

This table compares NextNav and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% Coda Octopus Group 22.77% 12.27% 11.32%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextNav and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextNav currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.10%. Coda Octopus Group has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.36%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than NextNav.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextNav and Coda Octopus Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 936.28 -$144.67 million N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $21.33 million 3.18 $4.95 million $0.45 13.87

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Volatility and Risk

NextNav has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats NextNav on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Coda Octopus Group (Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment, also called the Products segment, develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market. The Marine Engineering Business segment, also called the Services segment, supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.