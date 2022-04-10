Head-To-Head Survey: Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) vs. Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mitsubishi Estate and Real Brokerage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 0 0 2 0 3.00 Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Real Brokerage has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Real Brokerage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $11.40 billion 1.77 $1.28 billion $0.98 14.77 Real Brokerage $121.68 million 0.01 -$11.68 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 11.16% 6.81% 2.26% Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Real Brokerage on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Estate (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations. The Residential segment deals with the sale, lease, and management of condominiums, rental apartments, and custom-built housing. The International segment develops office buildings, residential properties, commercial facilities, and other real estate businesses abroad. The Investment Management segment deals with real estate asset management, real estate investment trusts, and private placement funds. The Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services segment offers construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting; as well as real estate problem-solving solutions, including real estate brokerage and condominium and office building leasing management support. The Others segment includes information systems development, maintenance manage

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

