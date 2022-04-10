HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives $70.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HHR stock remained flat at $$15.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. The company has a market cap of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $68.18.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.