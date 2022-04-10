Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $152.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.10 million and the lowest is $149.40 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $152.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $623.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $629.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $641.69 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $658.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 419,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,099. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.