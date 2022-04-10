Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million.

HSII has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

HSII opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $756.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

