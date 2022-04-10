Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 224 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 202.80 ($2.66).

Shares of HTWS stock opened at GBX 118.90 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -10.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41. Helios Towers has a 52-week low of GBX 114 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 190.44 ($2.50).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

